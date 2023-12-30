“At 3:00 pm (1400 GMT), the inspection of the specified area was completed and the search result was negative,” the Polish Army Operations Command wrote on the social media platform X.

“Military activities have been completed, and we do not plan to conduct further field verification,” she added.

Polish army officials said on Friday that an object had violated the country's airspace from the direction of its border with Ukraine in the morning, before exiting within three minutes of its entry.

Kiev reported several simultaneous attacks on different cities across Ukraine in the early hours of Friday morning.

“The Ukrainian side and the allies initially confirmed what our radar records confirmed that the object left Polish territory,” an Operations Command spokesman told Reuters earlier on Saturday.

The Operations Command on X said that approximately 500 soldiers participated in the search operation near the city of Zamoszcz in southeastern Poland.

On Friday evening, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affairs, demanding an explanation for the violation of its airspace.

The chief Russian diplomat in Poland indicated on Saturday that Russia would not provide any explanations regarding an unidentified object that briefly entered Polish airspace until it received evidence proving that the object was a Russian missile.

Russia's Chargé d'Affaires in Warsaw, Andrei Ordash, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday that Poland's claims were “unfounded.”

He added: “We will not provide any explanation until we are presented with concrete evidence, because these accusations are baseless.”