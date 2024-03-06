Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the country to discuss Ukrainian reconstruction; offensive left 5 dead in the port city of Odessa

A Russian missile it fell this Wednesday (March 6, 2024) close to a delegation carrying the Ukrainian, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Odessa – southern Ukraine. Mistotakis visits the country to discuss Ukraine's reconstruction. Russia's offensive in the region left 5 dead.

In interview After the attack, Zelensky said he not only heard, but saw the attack on the city's port. The Russian projectile fell about 200 meters away from the cars where the authorities were.



“We saw this attack today. You can see who we're dealing with, they don't care where they attack. I know there were victims today, I still don’t know all the details, but I know there are dead and injured.”said Zelensky.

Prime Minister said that “as we got into our cars, we heard a huge explosion,” he said Mitsotakis on bombing.

Prime Minister of Greece reinforced ties between the populations of Ukraine and Greece and expressed his “sincere condolences for the heinous March 2 bombing of urban complexes here in Odessa”. On that occasion, Russian drones killed 7 Ukrainians in the same city.

He also emphasized that Greece – a member of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) – remains on the side of the Ukrainians in the conflict against Russia.