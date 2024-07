Russian offensive hits children’s hospital in Ukraine’s capital Kiev | Photo: Viktoriia Andriievska/EFE/OCHA/

The attack on a children’s hospital in Kiev – which left at least two dead and 16 injured, including seven children – was probably caused by a direct hit from a Russian missile, the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said on Tuesday (9).

“Analysis of the video footage and assessment of the incident site suggest that it is highly likely that the children’s hospital suffered a direct hit,” Danielle Bell, head of the mission, told a news briefing to UN-accredited media in Geneva.

The attack on Okhmatdit hospital partially destroyed one of the country’s main pediatric care centers.

A total of 31 people, including four minors, died as a result of the fall of Russian missiles over Kiev on Monday, which also injured 117 civilians, while another 11 people died in the Ukrainian cities of Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro, also due to the impacts of Russian projectiles.

On his official account on the social network X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that hospitals and health professionals must be especially protected in a conflict.