Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

A Russian missile hit a residential building in the city of Dnipro. © Telegram/@unianne

The attack in Dnipro hit a nine-story high-rise building – a 15-year-old girl was probably among the fatalities. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from January 15, 3:36 p.m.: The death toll in Dnipro has now probably risen to 25. This was reported by the American news channel CNN, which refers to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. He said about the events in the city: “We will continue to fight for every life”. It was also said that a child was among the victims. The salvage work would run “without a break”.

Ukraine-News: After rocket attacks, the power supply in Ukraine is limited

Update from January 15, 3:13 p.m.: After massive Russian attacks, Ukraine is preparing its citizens for increased power supply problems. Nationwide, the already significantly reduced amount of electricity per household in many places had to be further reduced on Sunday in order to avoid major bottlenecks, the state electricity network operator Ukrenerho announced on Facebook. Even emergency shutdowns are not excluded.

Ukraine-News: Debris of Russian missiles found in Moldova

Update from January 15, 10:59 am: Rocket fragments have been discovered in Moldova. “Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine has repercussions on Moldova again,” President Maia Sandu tweeted on Saturday (January 14). The border police found the remains of the projectiles in the north of the country. “We strongly condemn today’s violent attacks,” Sandu added, referring to the missile attack on Dnipro.

Update from January 15, 10:04 am: Oleg Timoshin is said to be “directly” responsible for the rocket attack on Dnipro that killed numerous civilians. This is reported, among other things, by the portal Nexta. Tymoshin is commander of the 52nd Bomber Regiment of the Russian Air Force. The portal also describes him as a war criminal. This information could not initially be independently verified.

Rocket attack on apartment building in Dnipro: death toll rises to 20

Update from January 15, 9.45 a.m: The rocket attack on Dnipro was the most momentous of several attacks on Ukraine on Saturday (January 14). According to official figures, the death toll has now risen to 20. By the morning, 73 injured people had been rescued from the rubble of the partly collapsed skyscraper – including 14 children, the Ukrainian civil defense said on Telegram. The search for missing persons continues.

First report from January 15th: Kiev- helpers pulled people from the rubble. A spokesman for the emergency services said there were still survivors in the rubble who were sending text messages or calling for help: Rescue work is continuing in Dnipro after a Russian rocket attack on an inhabited high-rise building. It was probably the heaviest attack since the New Year.

Rocket attack in Dnipro: a dozen dead and more than 60 injured

According to preliminary official information, a dozen people were killed in the attack in Dnipro. More than 60 people were injured, including at least 12 children. A 15-year-old girl was among the dead, it said. According to emergency services, 72 apartments were destroyed. A total of between 100 and 200 people were reported in the house. The information could not be checked independently.

Numerous dead after shelling of apartment building: “Russians are terrorists”

The presidential administration in Kyiv has released photos of the building in ruins. The head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, was appalled: “Russians are terrorists who will be punished for everything. All – without exception.” He said that the anti-aircraft and air defenses were doing their job. “We will fight back.” The enemy did not change their tactics and continued their strikes against the civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in the online networks after the attack: “It is still unclear how many people are under the rubble. Unfortunately, the death toll is increasing every hour.” (frs with material from AFP and dpa)