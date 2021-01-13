The Ministry of Finance of Russia announced the start of buying up foreign currency from January 15th. In the period until February 4, it is planned to spend 106.3 billion rubles, that is, 7.1 billion a day. Message published on the website of the department.

Such actions increase the demand for foreign currency, and therefore weaken the ruble. The last time the Ministry of Finance was engaged in buying ten months ago, after which it sold it to maintain the exchange rate.

Related materials Knocked from below 2020 was the worst year for the global economy. Why is this crisis compared to the Great Depression?

In total, during this time, sales amounted to 947 billion in rubles. Including used the currency from the National Welfare Fund (NWF).

As stated in the commentary, additional income from oil and gas sales in the amount of 73.5 billion rubles is expected in January. It will arise due to the excess of the actual price over the baseline. In December, the amount of additional income amounted to 32.7 billion, which allowed the resumption of purchases.

According to the budget rule, the Ministry of Finance buys foreign currency (dollars, euros and pounds sterling) if Russian Urals oil costs more than indicated in the federal budget, and sells if it is lower.

On Wednesday, the price of the benchmark Brent, to which Urals is pegged, exceeded $ 57 per barrel. The last time she reached this mark was in February 2020.