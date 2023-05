Ukrainian troops launch rockets at Russian positions in Bakhmut, May 19, 2023. | Photo: Oleg Petrasyuk/EFE/EPA

The Russian Ministry of Defense officially communicated the taking of Bakhmut and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated this Sunday the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian Army for the end of the operation in the Ukrainian city. “In front of Artyomovsk [nome russo para Bakhmut]as a result of the offensive actions of the Wagner assault groups with the support of the artillery and aviation of the southern group of the Russian army, the liberation of Artyomovsk has been completed,” the Russian ministry said in a note published in Telegram.

The Kremlin published a telegram congratulating Putin on the group of mercenaries and regular Russian forces who took part in the takeover of the city. “Vladimir Putin congratulates Wagner’s assault groups, as well as all Russian army units that offered them the necessary support and flank protection, for the purposes of the Artyomovsk liberation operation,” said the Kremlin press service. According to the Russian presidency, “all the military that stood out [na operação] will be rewarded”.

On Saturday, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had announced the seizure of the Ukrainian city, surrounded for ten months by its paramilitary units. Kyiv immediately denied that its forces were abandoning the city; Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said there was still “heavy fighting”, although she also admitted that “the situation is critical”.