“Russian Ministry of Defense ends Wagner cooperation after refusing agreement”

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has refused to sign an agreement with Russia’s Defense Ministry that will commit its fighters to the Russian armed forces. So said Colonel General Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the parliamentary defense committee, on Thursday to the Russian news agency TASS.

Prigozhin was then told that his mercenaries would no longer be allowed to fight in Ukraine without that agreement. The financial and material contributions from the Kremlin to the Wagner Group would also have been immediately stopped.

The order to conclude such an agreement came from the Ministry of Defense as early as the week before the aborted Wagner Rebellion. All Russian military personnel on combat missions were instructed to do so. “And everyone adhered to it. Everyone except Mr. Prigozhin,” said Kartapolov.