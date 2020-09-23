Russian ministers and members of their families will be prohibited from having any finances abroad. Reported by TASS with reference to the text of the bill submitted to the State Duma by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the text of the document, members of the government will be prohibited from opening deposits in foreign banks and keeping valuables there. The ban will also apply to their spouses and minor children.

In addition, ministers will not be allowed to engage in business or other paid occupations other than teaching, research and other creative activities. Government members will also not be able to serve on the governing bodies and boards of trustees of non-profit organizations.

Earlier, Putin submitted to the State Duma a bill on changing the procedure for forming the Russian government, its status and activities. According to the text of the document, the president himself will appoint the head of government, as well as deputy prime ministers and ministers after approval by the State Duma. He will also be able to remove from office any member of the government, including the prime minister, without dissolving the entire cabinet.