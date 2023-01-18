Russian minister says country’s relations with Latin America are booming

Russian Foreign Minister Seguéi Lavrov said Wednesday that relations between Russia and Latin American countries are booming and that Moscow values ​​the bilateral history with many states and their solidarity on international platforms.

Relations with Latin America are booming. We have created mechanisms for coordinating approaches

“Relations with Latin America are booming. We have created mechanisms for coordinating approaches,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow to take stock of 2022 and set the objectives of Russian diplomacy for this year. The minister referred in particular to the interaction in the Russia-CELAC format.

In this sense, he added that representatives of Moscow and four countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States have already met on several occasions in the past, but the outbreak of the covid pandemic had an impact on the continuity of the meetings. “Soon we will resume that cooperation,” she said.

Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Peru… We are interested in cooperating

Lavrov stressed that in the Latin American region there are countries with which Russia cooperates “for a long time.” In particular, he highlighted the ties with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, adding that Moscow values ​​the bilateral history with those and other countries in the region, as well as its solidarity on international platforms.

“Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Peru… We are interested in cooperating,” continued the head of Russian diplomacy, who stressed that exports to Latin America increased by 10% last year. Also, cultural ties continued to strengthen, he said. “Of the 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 27 have visa-free travel agreements,” he stressed.

