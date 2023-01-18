Friday, January 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian minister says country’s relations with Latin America are booming

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in World
0


close

lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Seguéi Lavrov, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

Russian Foreign Minister Seguéi Lavrov, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Seguéi Lavrov assured that he was interested in cooperating with Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia and Peru.

Russian Foreign Minister Seguéi Lavrov said Wednesday that relations between Russia and Latin American countries are booming and that Moscow values ​​the bilateral history with many states and their solidarity on international platforms.

Also Read: Ukraine’s Interior Minister Dies in Tragic Helicopter Crash.

Relations with Latin America are booming. We have created mechanisms for coordinating approaches

“Relations with Latin America are booming. We have created mechanisms for coordinating approaches,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow to take stock of 2022 and set the objectives of Russian diplomacy for this year. The minister referred in particular to the interaction in the Russia-CELAC format.

See also  China ratifies its friendship with Ukraine and promises to 'never attack'

In this sense, he added that representatives of Moscow and four countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States have already met on several occasions in the past, but the outbreak of the covid pandemic had an impact on the continuity of the meetings. “Soon we will resume that cooperation,” she said.

Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Peru… We are interested in cooperating

Lavrov stressed that in the Latin American region there are countries with which Russia cooperates “for a long time.” In particular, he highlighted the ties with Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, adding that Moscow values ​​the bilateral history with those and other countries in the region, as well as its solidarity on international platforms.

“Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia, Peru… We are interested in cooperating,” continued the head of Russian diplomacy, who stressed that exports to Latin America increased by 10% last year. Also, cultural ties continued to strengthen, he said. “Of the 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 27 have visa-free travel agreements,” he stressed.

See also  Severe storm Eunice roars and completely paralyzes the country

EFE.

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Russian #minister #countrys #relations #Latin #America #booming

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Marvel's Avengers fans sore about Thor skin without helmet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result