Russian minefields are of non-standard depth and a problem for the advancing Ukrainian Armed Forces. About it informs Business Insider citing a study by Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) military experts Jack Watling and Nick Reynolds.

Ukrainians cannot effectively clear Russian minefields because they can now reach depths of 500 meters, observers point out. “A standard Russian minefield is about 120 meters deep, but the Russians have discovered that Ukraine can eliminate such fields with the Soviet UR-77 Meteorite or the American M58 MICLIC,” the publication says.

In addition, journalists emphasized that mine clearance is hampered by covering minefields with mortars, artillery and air strikes from combat helicopters.

