More than 800 Russians are operating abroad thanks to companies acting as fronts to evade US sanctions. and its Western allies, according to documents released Monday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

In an update to the Pandora Papers, ICIJ revealed the identity and covert financial activities of Russian oligarchs, bankers and politicianswho avoid the international sanctions imposed on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine through a series of front companies.

The names of those companies and the data of those 800 Russians, some of them from around the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, come from a leak in the database of the consulting firm Alpha Consulting Ltdbased in the Seychelles and primarily serving Russian clients.

Among the people who appear in that base is the former Russian Minister of Communications and Information Leonid Reiman (1999-2008), who later was an adviser to Putin for two years until 2010; and the cryptocurrency specialist currently in prison in France Alexander Vinnik.

In addition, there are more than 45 Russian oligarchs and political figures, including businessman Mikail Gutseriev, founder of Russia’s leading oil company, Rosneft, and his brother Sait Salam Gutseriev, a member of the Dumalinked to one of the front companies included in the database.

ICIJ pointed out that of the 45 oligarchs named, at least twelve have been targeted by international sanctions as of April 8.

In the background, the Solaris superyacht, belonging to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, in the city of Tivat.

The Consortium highlighted that 40 percent of the More than 2,000 corporations and foundations abroad that are in the leaked data of Alpha Consulting have one or more Russian owners, while 23 percent have one or more Ukrainian owners.

This investigation also exposes the link between front companies with firms and individuals from more than 100 countries and territories, such as Isabel dos Santos -the richest woman in Africa-, General Martin Rushwaya, presidential adviser in Zimbabwe, and the Armenian Davit Galstyan , owner of a company that manufactures weapons.

The British network BBC, citing confidential documents, revealed on Monday that businessman Suleiman Kerimov, a member of Putin’s close circle, allegedly used a figurehead to hide transfers worth 300 million dollars.

those writings, part of the Pandora Papers obtained by ICIJ, suggest that Kerimov appointed a Swiss accountant as owner of some of their companies and properties to hide their capital movements.

They also expose that between 2010 and 2015, the US authorities marked as suspicious transfers linked to Kerimov and his partners worth 700 million dollars (640 million euros), although they did not prove that they were linked to the oligarch. EFE

A new chapter in the investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists exposes how elites loyal to the Kremlin use opaque structures to do business and get around the sanctions they receive

April 11, 2022

Aside from politicians, more than 45 oligarchs appear in the Pandora Papers data. There are from billionaires who run oil companies to criminals from the world of sports.

Pandora Papers contains information from 14 providers specialized in creating and operating with companies, trusts and foundations in opaque jurisdictions, often used to hide assets and evade tax authorities. From the documents analyzed, it appears that Russian citizens control about 14 percent of all the companies and entities contained in the leak of 11.9 million confidential documents.

