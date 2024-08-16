Russian Millionaire Wants to Buy House from Poltergeist for $1.17 Million

A millionaire from Russia wanted to buy a mansion in the USA from the horror film “Poltergeist”. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

We are talking about a two-story house located on a plot of 1.5 thousand square meters in California. The mansion has four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms, a fireplace, a swimming pool and a jacuzzi. The current owner asked for 1.17 million dollars (about 105.1 million rubles) to buy it. Due to the difficult situation on the real estate market and low demand, realtors were looking for buyers all over the world. As a result, they managed to find several willing buyers, one of whom is a millionaire from the Russian Federation with US citizenship. His name is not disclosed.

In June, it became known that the mansion where the film starring Elvis Presley was shot was sold for eight million dollars.