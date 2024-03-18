The militias of Russian fighters against the Kremlin who have been fighting for almost a week against the Army in areas of Russia that border Ukraine said this Monday (18) that they killed more than 600 soldiers, in a military operation in which they also guarantee having destroyed seven tanks and 20 infantry vehicles.

“During the days when this limited military operation is being carried out against Putin's troops in the territories of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, our enemy suffered huge casualties in personnel and equipment,” highlighted a statement published by three militias on their social networks.

These armed groups that fight with the Ukrainian Army against Russian forces, and which carried out several armed incursions into the Russian Federation, injured more than 800 Russian soldiers and captured another 27, according to the enemy casualties and losses report published this Monday.

The Freedom Legion for Russia, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion are composed of anti-Putin Russian volunteers. Since the beginning of last week, these militias have taken the fight against Kremlin forces deep into the Russian border oblasts of Belgorod and Kursk, where they claim to have several cities under their control.

Russian authorities, in turn, said they had neutralized the infiltrators within hours of the operation.

The three anti-government militias received this Sunday (17), in Kiev, the support of several factions of the Russian opposition in exile, including those led by former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who asked the Russians and the rest of the opposition forces that support these armed groups.

The Freedom Legion for Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps have already carried out armed incursions into the Russian Federation from Ukraine last year and, together with the Siberian Battalion, their stated aim is to overthrow Putin's government by force of arms.

Its current operation in Belgorod and Kursk coincided with the Russian elections that were held this weekend and resulted in Putin remaining in power.

The Russian opposition factions that support them hope to mobilize more funds and other types of support to amplify actions like those being carried out in recent days in these areas of Russia. (With EFE Agency)