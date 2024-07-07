Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces have begun using Irbis radars in special operations zones

Servicemen of the North group of troops have begun using a new radar station (RLS) “Irbis” in the special military operation (SVO) zone, which allows for reconnaissance 150 kilometers deep into enemy territory and prevents shelling of civilians. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“This is a new unique station. From experience I can say that the station is better than previous models of radar stations, because it is more maneuverable, the time to take up and leave the position is much faster,” said the crew commander with the call sign Sektor.

He said that this radar is capable of detecting all types of enemy fire units, as well as air targets. “We conduct reconnaissance, detect a target and immediately transmit it to the fire unit control points,” the military man added.

The station has already helped Russian soldiers to prevent attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to carry out attacks on civilians: any missile is detected by radar, and the data is promptly transmitted to air defense units.

“In addition to identifying enemy firing points, we also adjust the fire of our artillery. Thus, counter-battery combat is more effective,” the crew commander said.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and an AN/MPQ-65 radar station of Ukraine in Zaporizhia with an Iskander operational-tactical missile system strike. The equipment transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was struck near the settlement of Gulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.