The Russian Armed Forces thwarted an attack attempt by the tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction

The Russian army prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian company tactical group to attack in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction. This was told by the head of the press center of the grouping of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation “South” Vadim Astafiev, writes RIA News.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to attack in this direction. “An attempt to attack the Ukrainian company tactical group was prevented. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and armored vehicles,” the military emphasized. The head of the press service added that the crew of the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) destroyed two missiles of the HIMARS complex.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making attempts to break through the flanks in Artemovsk.