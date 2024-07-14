Defense Ministry: Russian military took control of Urozhainoe in the DPR territory

Russian military personnel from the “East” group of forces have taken control of the settlement of Urozhainoe on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and are currently conducting demining operations there and clearing the area of ​​any remaining pockets of resistance to the Ukrainian army. This was reported to journalists reported Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“As a result of successful actions, units of the Vostok military group have captured the settlement of Urozhainoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are clearing and demining it,” the statement said.

It is also known that the Russian military “successfully inflicted fire damage” on units of the 72nd Mechanized, 58th Motorized Infantry, 1st Tank Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade in the area of ​​the settlements of Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Velyka Novosyolka and Makarovka.

Earlier it was reported that artillerymen of the Russian Zapad group, using a towed Nona-K gun, were able to destroy the takeoff point and crew of a Ukrainian UAV in a special operation zone with one strike.