During an electronic warfare test, the Russian Armed Forces suppressed the GPS signal on half the territory of Poland

The Russian military was able to suppress the GPS navigation signal in half of Poland and the Suwalki corridor on January 17. A number of Polish media reported about the interference, in particular Epoznan.

“This is not the first time this situation has happened in recent days. Problems have also previously been observed in Finland and Estonia. According to John Wiseman, who runs the website gpsjam.org (real-time outage map – approx. “Tapes.ru”), this could be a deliberate attempt at jamming or a military exercise,” the article notes. The publication also emphasized that the failures coincide with “the theoretical range of Russian electronic jamming systems located in the Kaliningrad region.”

The suppression of the GPS signal is associated with tests of electronic warfare (EW) systems carried out by the Russian Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that NATO will hold the largest exercises, simulating the beginning of the third world war, the maneuvers will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries. The alliance said the exercises should be “a clear demonstration of transatlantic unity and strength, and the determination to continue to do whatever is necessary for the mutual defense of values.”