The Russian military uncovered 20 artillery crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction

Russian military personnel opened and suppressed up to 20 artillery crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction. This was stated by the head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, writes TASS.

“A tactical aviation group carried out strikes on two enemy command and observation posts in the area of ​​the village of Torskoye, Donetsk People’s Republic,” he also noted.

According to Savchuk, an enemy drone was shot down by air defenses near the village of Kremennaya in the LPR.

It also became known that the Russian military stopped the offensive actions of seven infantry groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the southern Donetsk direction. The enemy offensive was stopped in the direction of Priyutny and Novomikhailovka.

