Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces strike Ukrainian Armed Forces echelon and equipment at unloading station

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) struck a railway train and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) at an unloading station. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As a result of the defeat, the Ukrainian army lost over 140 servicemen. In addition, the IRIS-T launcher, three S-125 Pechora SAM launchers, and the TRML-4D multifunctional radar made in Germany were destroyed. The Russian military also managed to eliminate the target illumination radar station.

Earlier it was reported that artillerymen of the “West” group destroyed the takeoff point and crew of the Ukrainian troops’ UAV in a single strike in the special operation zone. According to the Defense Ministry, the motorized rifle brigade of the 1st Tank Army attacked the drones using a towed Nona-K gun.