Russian military personnel told Izvestia how the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) works. Correspondent Ksenia Soldatova spoke with them on November 2.

“It takes the crew less than three minutes to put the complex into combat position. You can see how the antenna rises – this is a target detection station. Right now a protective dome with a diameter of 30 km is forming here,” she said.

According to a fighter with the call sign Rus, the observation range is over 47 km.

“I even see a children’s quadcopter and recognize that it is exactly that. There are no problems with detection, capture and tracking in this vehicle. It has a centimeter wavelength range and sees any target that is larger than one and a half centimeters in size,” he said.

The driver, call sign Chuisky, noted that the complex has a soft chassis. He himself accelerated it to 87 km/h during a chase from an artillery crew.

“We mainly work on drones. There was also a case where we were escorting a helicopter that was about to conduct combat work,” noted the deputy crew commander.

The day before, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crews of the Tor-M1 air defense system of the Central Military District repelled an attack by kamikaze drones in the Krasnoliman direction. Targets were intercepted to prevent positions and command posts from being hit. During the group launch, all detected targets were hit.

Earlier, on October 31, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems intercepted eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two Neptune anti-ship missiles, as well as six missiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region.