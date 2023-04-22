The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), retreating from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), throw a large amount of weapons and ammunition. This was stated by an employee of the Wagner group on Saturday, April 22.

“They are throwing enough weapons. We come across different things <...> There are American machine guns, we came across in our positions, we work with them, if they are suitable for work, we leave them and work on the positions. <...> Thanks to Ukraine, it supplies us with special weapons, there is enough of everything, ”said a Wagner employee in an interview “RIA News”.

The day before, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Yan Gagin, said that the Russian Armed Forces had taken a group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the cauldron. He said that Wagner employees blocked the Artemovsk-Chasov Yar highway, which was used to supply Ukrainian troops.

On April 20, he also noted that Ukrainian servicemen were suffering colossal losses, small groups of troops were fleeing Artemivsk or surrendering. The city is almost completely under the control of the Russian army, about 90% of the territory has been liberated.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.