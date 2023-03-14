The Russian military said that the members of the NWO are fighting against Ukrainian fascism, not the people

The commander of the tank unit with the call sign “Success”, awarded the Order of Courage, spoke about the enemy he is fighting in Ukraine. According to him, the participants in the special military operation (SVO) are fighting against Ukrainian fascism, and not the people of the country. RIA News.

“The Ukrainian people are not our enemies. We are at war with their regime – this is a new form of fascism, this is neo-fascism. The Ukrainian people are our brothers,” the Russian soldier said.

He added that earlier “the Ukrainian people fought against fascism, and now they themselves paint fascist crosses on tanks.” The commander of the tank unit wondered what was happening to the people if they were satisfied with this.

Earlier, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that American propaganda cannot explain why the Ukrainian military is shelling civilians.