At least three times a week, Russian air defense forces destroy HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) at one of the sites in the Zaporozhye direction. This was announced on December 26 by the commander of the air defense calculation.

“Today we destroyed a HIMARS missile… Three times a week we deal with precisely such missiles,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

Earlier that day, Alexander Leonov, head of the military air defense of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, said that Russian air defense systems destroyed more than 60% of all losses of Ukrainian air targets during the special operation to protect Donbass. This includes shells from HIMARS and HARM missiles.

He clarified that more than 160 planes and helicopters, 3 thousand unmanned aerial vehicles, over 1,700 various missiles and shells were shot down, reminds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Prior to that, on December 24, the chief of staff of the 3rd brigade of the 1st army corps of the People’s Militia of the DPR with the call sign “Berkut” told Izvestiya that the presence of the HIMARS MLRS in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had a positive impact on Russian fighters. According to the serviceman, this sharply taught Russian soldiers how to effectively disguise themselves.

Western countries began to actively arm Ukraine against the backdrop of a military operation carried out by Russia since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

