Video from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ “Road of Death” in Kursk Oblast Published

The burnt equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which tried to break through to Komarovka, was captured on video. The footage was published in Telegram– channel of servicemen of the 200th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Leningrad Military District.

According to them, the road to Kursk became a road of death for Ukrainian soldiers. “Why did they even bother to climb onto our land? Didn’t the experience of their predecessors teach them anything?” the caption to the video says.

Earlier it was reported that more than 20 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine voluntarily surrendered in the Kursk direction. 24 soldiers from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered to the Russian army in an organized manner near the village of Komarovka.