Ministry of Defense: Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 in the DPR

The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Sunday, October 1, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. In this way, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.