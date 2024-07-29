Russian Defense Ministry: Air Defense Systems Shot Down Two Ukrainian UAVs Over Belgorod Region

Russian air defense systems destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. This is reported by RIA News.

As noted by the department, on Monday, July 29, between 18:30 and 19:00 Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to carry out terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the aircraft type against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by air defense systems on duty,” the report says.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones were shot down while attempting to attack three regions of Russia – Belgorod, Ryazan and Saratov regions.