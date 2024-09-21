Rogov: Air defense system shot down two Ukrainian Armed Forces guided bombs launched at Tokmak

Russian military, using an air defense system, shot down two guided bombs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched at Tokmak in the Zaporizhia region. This was reported in Telegram said Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Commission on Sovereignty, Patriotic Projects and Support for Veterans of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

“Our valiant soldiers shot down two guided aerial bombs,” he reported.

In addition, Rogov warned residents of the Zaporizhia region about the missile danger. According to him, people from Tokmak, Chernigovka and Berdyansk should pay special attention.

On September 20, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked a school in the city of Kamenka-Dniprovska in the Zaporizhia region. The head of the region, Yevhen Balitsky, reported that the drone hit a tree. The children were evacuated.