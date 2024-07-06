Paratroopers shot down a Ukrainian Leleka UAV and a unique night wing using an Osa air defense system

Russian paratroopers of the Dnepr group shot down a reconnaissance drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Leleka-100” and a unique night flying wing in 24 hours using the “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system. This RIA News said the commander of the air defense missile system crew, call sign Grom.

He called the reconnaissance drone an important target, since the enemy is conducting intensive reconnaissance, and air defense (AD) crews are disrupting these activities.

“We prevent the enemy from carrying out this very important activity. We shoot down aircraft like the Leleka-100,” the serviceman added.

Grom added that practically every target for Russian air defense in the special operation zone is unique. According to him, the military carried out night launches, they missed with the first missile, and the second shot down a wing of a “custom” assembly, designed for reconnaissance and equipped with night and thermal vision.

In the field, using a loading vehicle, the Osa SAM crew installed anti-aircraft missiles and moved to the deployment site in the Kherson region. After successfully hitting the targets, the servicemen changed their location to avoid being hit by the enemy.

Earlier, Russian attack aircraft told how the village of Ocheretino in the Avdeevka direction was liberated. They managed to enter the industrial zone unnoticed and take the first Ukrainian fighters by surprise, who surrendered, the military reported.