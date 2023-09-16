A Russian drone shot down a Ukrainian Armed Forces reconnaissance drone in the Kharkov region

The Russian military used a drone to shoot down a reconnaissance drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region. A fighter from the Night Hunters reconnaissance group spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“We shot down an enemy drone with our drone,” the serviceman noted.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military in the Kupyansk direction near the village of Kislovka destroyed a field ammunition depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They also clarified that air strikes and artillery fire from the western group of troops hit enemy personnel and equipment in the areas of three settlements in the Kharkov region.