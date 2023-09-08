Russian fighters shot down a Czech drone Primoco worth 550 thousand euros

Soldiers of the Russian volunteer detachment “Bars-10” shot down a Czech drone Primoco One. Told about it RIA News commander of the detachment with the call sign “Saturn”.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, intelligence reported that a light aircraft was moving from the city of Zaporozhye towards Energodar. “When we visually detected it, we shot it down from [переносного зенитного ракетного комплекса] MANPADS,” he said. A drone worth 550 thousand dollars fell on the territory of the former Kakhovka reservoir, it has already been handed over to military specialists for study, Saturn noted.