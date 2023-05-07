Defense Ministry: Russian military shot down 22 Ukrainian strike drones over the Black Sea

The Russian military shot down another 22 Ukrainian attack drones over the Black Sea. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, Russian air defense systems shot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Ukraine during one night over the Black Sea. “All Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by fire from anti-aircraft missile systems or suppressed by means of electronic warfare,” the report said.

In addition, 10 UAVs were shot down near Tavolzhanka in the Kharkiv region, Donetsk and Grishino in the DPR, Kremennaya and Svatovo in the LPR, as well as Rabotino and Ilchenkovo ​​in the Zaporozhye region. According to Konashenkov, Russian air defense systems also intercepted five HIMARS multiple rocket launchers (MLRS), the Grom-2 operational-tactical missile and one Tochka-U tactical missile of the Ukrainian troops.

It is alleged that since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Russian air defense systems have shot down more than four thousand UAVs. Earlier, the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone also crashed the American Avenger anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in the NMD zone, which the Pentagon recently handed over to Ukraine to protect against UAVs.

On February 24, 2022, the start of a special military operation in Donbass was announced. Thus, Russia responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.