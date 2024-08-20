Fighter Argun: Russian Armed Forces Set German Leopard Tank on Fire with Precision Projectiles

Russian military used precision-guided projectiles to set fire to a German Leopard tank in the area of ​​a special military operation (SVO), the artillery battery commander with the call sign Argun reported, reports TASS.

“The last time we fired precision-guided munitions, two shells hit the Leopard. It caught fire and detonated,” the fighter noted.

In addition, Russian artillerymen of the self-propelled howitzer battery destroyed a large number of Western-made equipment, including Polish Krab self-propelled guns, American M777 howitzers and others.

Earlier, the first deputy general director of the state corporation Rostec, Vladimir Artyakov, said that Britain was disappointed in the combat qualities of the Challenger 2 tanks used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.