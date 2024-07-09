Russian Armed Forces captured Ukrainian strongholds with the help of Scorpion-M ground robots

The Russian Armed Forces tested the robotic kamikaze drone “Scorpion-M” in combat conditions in the Donetsk direction and captured strongholds of Ukrainian troops, a serviceman with the call sign “Shmel” said. This is written by RIA News.

The drone was used during the assault on several strongholds. “After the artillery was hit by fire, robotic drones moved towards the enemy and blew up the strongholds… As a result, several strongholds came under the control of the Russian army,” the military officer emphasized.

He added that the Skorpion-M is used when artillery has difficulty hitting enemy targets. In addition, robotic drones attract the attention of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which facilitates the work of assault groups.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces used the latest robotic sniper detector “Sosna-N” during a special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.