MoD: Russian military seized Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction

The Russian military managed to capture Leopard tanks and Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction. about this in his Telegramchannel reports the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Now these are our trophies,” the department’s press service noted, showing footage of captured Western-made equipment.

The press service noted that the military managed to take possession of several combat vehicles with running engines. This, the Ministry of Defense emphasized, “speaks of the transience of the battle and the flight of the crews of the combat vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from combat-ready equipment.”

Earlier it was reported that gunners of the 68th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) destroyed a rare sample of NATO equipment – the Stormer anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) – in the Uludar direction. The footage published by the military correspondents shows how the combat vehicle drives at high speed along the edge of the field, and then tries to hide in the forest, after which an explosion is visible in its place.

The day before, on June 12, the Russian Defense Ministry published a summary of the progress of the special operation in Ukraine. It was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 11 tanks, including three Leopards, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 16 armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, a UK-made Stormer air defense system, and a US-made M777 artillery system.