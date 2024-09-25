Military expert Dandykin: Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment will have a hard time moving in the rain

Western equipment that was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have a hard time moving in the rain and slush in the area of ​​the special military operation (SVO), said military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin. The specialist reported on the difficulties of the AFU’s position due to changing weather conditions in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“It will rain, there will be black soil. It is very difficult for the equipment to move, especially the spoiled Western one. The same Leopard and Abrams are designed to work in completely different conditions, in particular in the desert. And when slush and rain begin, it is difficult for them,” Dandykin explained.

At the same time, the military expert noted that the Russian Armed Forces should not rely solely on the difficulties of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to climatic conditions.

“There are also specialists there who understand everything,” he concluded.

