Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Major Dmitry Zaitsev, head of selection for the military service in the Kazan region of Russia, said that Cubans who are being sent to fight for Moscow in the war against Ukraine do so out of a “desire to participate in the New World Order”.

In a recent interview with Ryazinformburo, a Russian channel on Telegram, Zaitsev recounted the dispatch of a group of Cubans to the mobilization zone, after a ceremony that included a moment of prayer in front of a priest of the Russian Orthodox Church.

“Young people expressed their desire to participate in the New World Order on the territory of Ukraine. It is worth noting that after that, residents of Cuba will be able to obtain citizenship of the Russian Federation,” said the major.

