Attack aircraft pulled residents of Krasnogorovka from under rubble after Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes

Russian attack aircraft pulled civilians from Krasnogorovka from under the rubble of a three-story building destroyed by shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), the Defense Ministry reported, writes RIA News.

One of the rescued residents, Lyubov, said that they were “shot at with precision, drones were flying, mines were flying, they were hit with a tank.” She specified that on one of the days she recorded more than 30 drones attacking the house.