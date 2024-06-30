In the DPR, Russian Armed Forces soldiers rescued seven people who had been hiding in a basement for two months

Russian military rescued civilians from the DPR who had been hiding in a basement from the Ukrainian Armed Forces for two months. This was reported by RIA News.

Soldiers of the 200th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet, operating as part of the “South” group of forces, organized a rescue operation and evacuated seven people from the village of Kalinovka near Chasovy Yar. The people were hiding in the basement of a burnt-out house and were afraid to go to the surface on their own due to the large number of Ukrainian Armed Forces drones.

The commander of the evacuation group with the call sign “Dome” told journalists that one of the stormtroopers accidentally stumbled upon people when the military was taking up positions and searching all the houses in Kalinovka. “We had to think on the fly. As a sabotage and reconnaissance group, we got inside, chose the right time, because there are a lot of drones flying there, three drones above each house, they are on duty in shifts,” the soldier explained the situation. At the same time, the elderly people had to be carried almost in their arms.

“They just shot at us. They saw that there were people there, they just threw incendiary bombs and shot at us,” said the rescued girl. Her mother-in-law emphasized that they did not leave the village, as they were waiting for the Russian Armed Forces. They learned the news on the phone, listened to the radio, “to know where the front was moving.”

Earlier it was reported that four employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were injured during shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Firefighters were extinguishing the fire that arose after the shelling when there was a threat of a second artillery strike. The shelling caught them during the evacuation.