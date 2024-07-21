Russian Armed Forces soldiers called in fire on themselves to save a family in Krasnogorovka

Stormtroopers of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade evacuated civilians from Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), RIA Novosti reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian soldiers risked their lives to save civilians

Russian attack aircraft called in fire to evacuate a family from Krasnogorovka. They evacuated the Podkovyrin family, consisting of a married couple and two sons. “They ran to another street so as not to expose us, took all the fire on themselves, and the shelling began,” Maria said.

I don’t have the strength to retell it, God forbid anyone to experience it Vladimirlocal resident of Krasnogorovka

In another situation, in order to carry a blind woman out from under the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian soldiers took off their bulletproof vests. The elderly husband of the rescued woman, Vladimir, said that the soldiers carried her on their shoulders. The family is now safe, the spouses received the necessary assistance.

Ukrainian military targeted civilians

In addition, Russian military pulled civilians from Krasnogorovka from the rubble of a three-story building that collapsed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. One of the rescued residents, Lyubov, said that the Ukrainian military targeted the house knowing that there were civilians in it. According to her, “drones were flying, mines were flying, they were hitting with a tank, everything was flying.” Thus, on one of the days, the building was attacked by more than thirty drones.

Lyubov added that citizens saved their lives thanks to the Russian military, who brought water, food and necessary medicine. “Sasha Bely and Gerts pulled us out, a big, huge thank you to them – the guys are great,” she concluded.

Ukrainian military discussed shooting at civilians in Krasnogorovka, as follows from the conversations between Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers, which were intercepted by Russian fighters. The materials show that three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers participated in the dialogue.

The Ministry of Defense announced the completion of the operation in Krasnogorovka

Russian troops have practically completed the operation to liberate Krasnogorovka, said the deputy commander of the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Southern Group of Troops of the Russian Armed Forces (RF AF), call sign Mamai. The serviceman added that the clearing of the city is complicated by the presence of a large number of civilians.

Fighting is underway in Krasnogorovka. Everything is progressing in such a way that it will be taken under control in the near future Vasily Dandykin military expert

Earlier, military expert Vasily Dandykin stated that the most active battles in the zone of the Russian special operation in Ukraine are taking place near Donetsk. He admitted that Krasnogorovka could be taken under Russian control in the near future.