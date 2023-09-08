MoD: military Zelenkov saved more than 80 people in a fire near an artillery depot

A Russian serviceman rescued more than 80 people from a fire near an artillery depot. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, report “News”.

The department said that senior lieutenant Ivan Zelenkov, while performing combat missions in the area located in the depths of the defense of the settlement, noticed a fire near the artillery depot. Assessing the threat, he began alerting local residents. It is specified that Zelenkov drove through the streets in an official car and gave sound signals to alert people. After the detonation of ammunition began, he organized the evacuation of the local population to a safe place.

In total, he made 15 flights to the area where fragments of detonating ammunition fell. As a result of Zelenkov’s actions, more than 80 people were saved, including 20 children and 10 elderly people.

Earlier, soldiers of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia saved children from shelling during an attack by Ukrainian drones on the House of Children’s Creativity in the city of Kamenka-Dniprovska, Zaporozhye region.