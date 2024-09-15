Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces have taken over a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the northern direction

Russian military of the Southern Group of Forces have captured another stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the northern direction of the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported to journalists reported Press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The stronghold was discovered using aerial reconnaissance. UAV crews were the first to work on the enemy positions. After the combat work of the drones with drops, the assault group began to capture the stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement said.

Earlier it became known that over the past 24 hours the Russian Army repelled five attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through to the Kursk Region in the direction of the settlements of Novy Put, Medvezhye and Veseloye. The Defense Ministry also added that the enemy’s losses in this direction amounted to about 40 personnel. In addition, the Russian Army successfully repelled counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in other areas of the Kursk Region.