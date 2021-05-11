Syrian military personnel, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces, have eliminated 338 terrorists since April 23 and destroyed over 80 terrorist facilities and hideouts. This was announced by a representative of the Russian group of forces in the Arab Republic, reports TASS…

According to him, thus, it was possible to prevent terrorist attacks against military personnel and civilians. “Terrorist groups have suffered significant damage in manpower and equipment,” he reported.

Another 44 militants were detained. They also found 26 caches and more than 21.5 tons of ammunition.

On May 6, Rear Admiral Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, said that the US-led coalition has increased the intensity of the movement of military equipment and air transport of military cargo in eastern Syria. This is a matter of concern to the Russian military. According to Karpov, Syria is capable of dealing with terrorist cells on its own territory, and the presence of coalition military contingents in the country is illegal and contrary to international law. He added that the buildup by the Americans of their military presence in Trans-Euphrates amid US sanctions is detrimental to the prospects for a political settlement.

In March 2020, the presidents of Russia Vladimir Putin and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Syria. An agreement was concluded according to which a ceasefire entered into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The reason was a sharp exacerbation of the situation in the region and a large-scale offensive by the Syrian army against the positions of the armed opposition and terrorists.