Yakimkin: The Sever group repelled attacks by the Kraken nationalist battalion

Units of the Northern Group of Forces repelled five attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in one day, including forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine “Kraken” (formed by veterans of Azov, which is listed as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). This was reported by the senior officer of the group’s press center, Yaroslav Yakimkin, reports TASS.

Russian military personnel destroyed the manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades. In just one day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 255 fighters, six pickups, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit (SAU), and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station (EW).