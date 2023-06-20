Home page politics

From: Katja Saake

Split

Too criminal for the Wagner group, good enough for the Russian army – Russia uses serious criminals in its troops in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The Wagner mercenary group is known for its brutal actions in the Ukraine war and for recruiting new recruits in penal colonies. The Russian army adopted this mobilization strategy long ago. But now she appears to be recruiting even convicted criminals, which the Wagner group would reject due to the seriousness of their crimes.

Russian Army: Murderers and rapists in Storm Z Troop

In addition to other former inmates, the Russian army’s “Storm Z” unit apparently also includes violent criminals who are serious criminals, according to the independent Russian online medium amplification could determine. In early May, several pro-Kremlin media outlets visited the 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment in a Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region. At the front posts, the reporters met soldiers from the “Sturm Z” unit. amplification By analyzing social media profiles and court files, was able to determine the identity of several fighters serving for the Russian army in Zaporizhia: among them are murderers and rapists.

The Russian army’s “Sturm Z” unit consists exclusively of former prisoners recruited by the Ministry of Defence. Because the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, following the model of the Wagner Group, had started recruiting criminals in prison camps in Russia for use in the war. The offer: By serving six months in the Ukraine war, those convicted can obtain a waiver of their sentences. They also receive a soldier’s salary.

Sturm Z fighters too criminal for Wagner group

The State Duma and Vladimir Putin have passed several laws enabling the recruitment of convicted criminals for the Russian army. However, some restrictions were set – for example, sex criminals and prisoners convicted of terrorism are not allowed to be inducted into the Russian army. After initially only allowing the mobilization of convicts with minor and moderate crimes, Vladimir Putin signed a law last November that also allowed the admission of prisoners who had committed serious violent crimes. The law also allowed citizens with “unresolved or outstanding convictions for murder, robbery, theft, drug trafficking and other serious crimes” to be recruited for military service.

And the Russian parliament on Tuesday (June 20) legalized the recruitment of criminals. According to the new law, perpetrators with minor and moderate crimes can be freed from criminal prosecution through their use in the Ukraine war. “The validity of the document does not extend to those previously convicted of terrorist and extremist acts and crimes against the sexual sanctity of minors,” the Russian State Duma announced on its website.

A Russian soldier on combat duty in Zaporizhia. © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/imago-images

Regardless of these legal requirements, the fighters of the “Sturm Z” unit of the Russian army in Zaporizhia have their identity amplification was able to determine, a violent past because of which they would not even have been accepted into the Wagner mercenary troupe, known for their brutality. Because this does not take in convicted sex criminals either, as reported by the Russian media and also announced on a recruitment website of the private army. The reporters in Zaporizhia, on the other hand, encountered murderers and rapists in the Russian army’s “Storm Z” unit.

Murderer and rapist is deputy company commander

The deputy company commander on site is loud amplification-Investigating a 38-year-old man named Pavel Alekhine, who was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the murder of a 91-year-old woman in December last year. He had previously been convicted of rape. Because of his sexual offense, the Wagner group would not have accepted him – unlike the Russian military. Alyokhin should be loud amplification worked as a taxi driver and helped a 91-year-old woman carry things to her apartment in January 2022. After learning that the woman lived alone and kept her savings in the apartment, he hit her on the head with a glass bottle, strangled her and stole from her.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

An extremely brutal crime – and not the only one. Alyokhin had previously been sentenced several times for acts of violence, property damage and a robbery. In 2008 he raped a woman on the premises of a concrete factory. He told reporters from the Russian media in Zaporizhia that representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry came to his detention center and recruited him and other inmates for the military. Now he has a pardon, a six-month contract with the Department of Defense, a “Department of Defense employee” salary and the opportunity to receive a state award.

Sturm Z recruits: In the eyes “a fog of murderers”

amplification also identified Oleg Batishchev, convicted of murder, as a fighter in the “Sturm Z” force in Zaporizhia. In January 2022, he killed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner by beating him. His ex-partner testified in court that they broke up because he had repeatedly physically assaulted her while she was drunk. However, the military commanders in Zaporizhia seem very pleased with their new recruits: “Their mindset is more militarized than that of the mobilized,” deputy commander of the 71st regiment Oleg Panchurin told Russian media.

“There is a mist of murderers in the eyes”. It is “more pleasant to work with them,” said Panchurin. He also shows understanding for the past of his new recruits: “It is clear that everyone in life stumbles for some reason. For various reasons. Anyone could have been in this place.”

The head of the NGO “Russia behind bars” Olga Romanova told opposite Vestkathat the Russian Defense Ministry has already recruited 15,000 prisoners – dangerous criminals who would become regular soldiers in the army. After their deployment, they can then return to Russia as free people. Experts are already expecting serious consequences for Russian society from the early release of convicted criminals. The Wagner group had already released 32,000 criminals who they had recruited from prisons after their deployment. (kasa)