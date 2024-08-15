The Dnepr group prevented the regrouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kakhovka direction

The Dnepr group of troops prevented the regrouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kakhovka direction. The agency reported this RIA Novosti said the head of the press center of “Dnepr” Roman Kodryan.

According to him, the group’s units prevented the attempt of Ukrainian troops to land on the left bank of the Dnieper, destroying the enemy’s floating craft. He also emphasized that the Dnepr fighters managed to disable 11 units of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles using drones.

“We used artillery fire to prevent the enemy troops from regrouping. We continued to destroy Ukrainian Armed Forces floating craft attempting to land on the left bank of the Dnieper. We actively destroyed FPV drones,” Kodrian said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of a Ukrainian drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region. The department specified that the attack attempt was made at 22:15 Moscow time.