The escort of civil transport by the Russian military police in Syria on the M4 Tell Tamer – Ain Isa section of the highway has been suspended amid the “escalation of the situation.”

This was announced by Rear Admiral Vyacheslav Sytnik, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the SAR.

Transport escort will be resumed as the situation is resolved.

According to him, the Russian military police and Syrian soldiers are performing tasks to stabilize the situation at observation posts near the city of Ain Isa (Raqqa province).

As previously reported, for this purpose, additional units of the Russian military police were relocated to the Ain Isa area.

He also added that the center for reconciliation of warring parties in the SAR called on the parties to end the escalation.