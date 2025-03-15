Multiple Russian miliar planes have penetrated momentarily this Saturday in the South Korean Air Defense Identification Zone over the Japan Sea during maneuvers, carrying To the Asian country to deploy fighters in responseas reported by the South Korean Ensemble Staff (JCS).

The Russian Army aircraft, whose number has not been specified, have thus entered the identification zone on the waters of the mentioned sea, Known as Eastern Sea in the Korean Peninsulaaround 9.20 local time (1.20 Spanish peninsular time) before leaving the east and northeast areas of the area, as detailed by the JCS in a statement.

Russian military aircraft have not invaded South Korean airspace, added the South Korean army, which detected combat aircraft Before entering the identification zonesending several of their fighters to respond to the situation.

In this way, as the Miliares de Seoul added, the entry into this area of ​​South Korean defense took place during some maneuvers and the Russian pilots They had no intention of violating airspace of the Asian country.

It should be noted that an air defense identification zone is not part of the territorial airspace of a country, but that it is an additional perimeter in which Air traffic is guarded by the Armed Forces to have an extra reaction time in case of a hostile maneuver or to prevent accidental shocks.