Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/24/2024 – 12:21

Russian authorities accuse the Ukrainian army of having shot down the aircraft. Among the passengers, Moscow claims were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war who would be exchanged for Russian detainees. There are no survivors. The Russian military transport plane Il-76 crashed this Wednesday (24/01) near Ukraine, killing all 74 people on board, Moscow authorities announced. Among the passengers were 65 Ukrainian soldiers destined for a prisoner exchange with Kiev, Russian officials said.

“Everyone on board died,” announced the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, quoted by the Russian agency Tass. In addition to the Ukrainian soldiers, according to Russian authorities, the plane was also carrying six crew members and three companions.

The causes of the crash have not yet been officially announced, Tass added. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile fired from the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, bordering Russia.

The speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament (Duma), Vyacheslav Volodin, accused Ukraine of having shot down the military plane. “They shot their own soldiers in the air. Their own soldiers,” Volodin stressed to lawmakers during a plenary session.

The accident

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Moscow time (local time, 5 a.m. Brasília time), in a populated area in the Belgorod region, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, said the local governor.

The area is five kilometers from the village of Yablonovo in Korochansky district. According to initial information, there were no victims on the ground or material damage.

A video circulating on social media, purporting to be of the crash, shows a plane falling from the sky into a snow-covered rural area, and a huge fireball erupting where the aircraft apparently hit the ground. DW was unable to confirm the authenticity of the video.

What Ukraine says

As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday (local time), Ukraine had not made any official comment on the plane crash. Kiev military sources cited by Ukrinform news agency and online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda said the plane was carrying missiles for the S-300 anti-aircraft systems used to bomb Ukraine.

The Belgorod region is regularly targeted by Ukrainian missiles and drones due to its proximity to the border.

ip/le (Lusa, Efe, AFP, Reuters)