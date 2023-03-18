Home page politics

Is NATO at war with Russia? At least that’s what the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says and speaks of the development of the “military special operation” into a “de facto” war.

Munich/Moscow – Instead of a blitzkrieg, Russia has been at war with Ukraine for more than a year. The fact that Ukraine has been able to defend itself against Russia for so long is also due to NATO states, which supply weapons and ammunition and train Ukrainian soldiers. The Kremlin is now saying that the war against Kiev has now developed into a conflict with the NATO alliance.

Course of the Ukraine war: from “military special operation” to “war against NATO”

The Ukraine war was dubbed a “military special operation” by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, it should have ended long ago. “The time of the military special operation has actually dragged on,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the US magazine Newsweek. “It began as an operation against the Ukrainian regime and continues in fact as a war against NATO, involving de facto many countries of the alliance, including the United States”; explained Peskov. The invasion of Ukraine was already described as a “war” by Putin in February of this year

But a war against NATO? It is not the first time that Peskov has spoken of a “de facto” war. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has also said that NATO is at war with Russia. This would not prevent Russia from achieving its goals in Ukraine, Peskov said. “We must ensure international stability on the continent and security of the Russian Federation for both present and future generations,” he stressed.

NATO at war? US says: “Do not strive for war between NATO and Russia”

The US State Department also responded to the comments. “This is not a ‘special military operation’. Russia is at war with Ukraine, has no interest in meaningful diplomacy and wants to wipe Ukraine off the map,” a spokesman said Newsweek with. “As President Biden has made very clear, the United States does not seek a NATO-Russia war,” he added.

So far, the NATO countries have been very cautious in the Ukraine war. This was recently shown by the German government’s reluctance to deliver Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany’s neighbor Poland seems to find it easier to make decisions about arms deliveries to Ukraine. Together with Slovakia, they announced plans to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine. “This is just one more example of how a number of NATO member countries are increasing their direct involvement in the conflict,” Peskov said in statements about the planned arms deliveries, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. (vk)