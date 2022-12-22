Home page politics

Russia surprisingly moves tanks in Mariupol. Selenskyj makes his first trip abroad since the beginning of the war. The news ticker.

Zelenskyj delivers historic speech before the US Congress

Kyiv – Russian troop movements are reported in Mariupol. The troops are “clearly reinforcements,” reports Petro Andriushchenko, mayor of the port city, on Telegram. “That [russische] The military is on the rise again. The priority direction of movement is Mariupol-Manhush-Berdiansk. There is still a large manpower, at least 15 tanks on tank transporters discovered over the course of two days, and all kinds of other military equipment,” Andriushchenko said. The mayor also posted pictures of the equipment seen.

Andriushchenko also reports on troop movements in the Sea of ​​Asvo. The port of Mariupol is said to have noticed repairs near the berths. “According to our sources, attempts are being made to divide or separate civilian and military berths. There is information about the intention to use Russian Navy boats and military support vessels in the port of Mariupol,” Andriushchenko said.

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj visits the USA and asks for heavy weapons

While Russia is moving troops, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on a short visit to the USA. There he thanked in a speech before the US Congress the United States for their support against Russia. “Despite all odds and doomsday scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and well,” Zelenskyi said on Wednesday evening before the two chambers of parliament. It is his first official trip abroad since Russia attacked Ukraine. On Thursday he should arrive back in Kyiv after the half-day visit.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded heavy weapons that his country needed for a victory against Russia. the United States have promised further deliveries in the form of the Patriot air defense system, but that is not enough, according to Zelenskyj. Instead, he called for American tanks and planes. So far, the US government under Joe Biden Kyiv Nearly $22 billion in military aid provided. (pron)